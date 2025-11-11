‘Embers of Hope’ docu highlights India’s environmental challenges

NEW DELHI: A stirring cinematic call to action on climate change unfolded at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan as the Mobius Foundation, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, premiered its ten-part documentary series Embers of Hope: The Fight for Our Future. The event marked the convergence of India’s scientific, policy, and creative communities in a shared commitment to rethink the planet’s future through stories of resilience and innovation.

Narrated by veteran actor Zeenat Aman, Embers of Hope delves into India’s ecological realities from deforestation and air pollution to rising sea levels while spotlighting the people and movements transforming despair into action. The first episode of the series was screened before an audience of policymakers, environmentalists, educators, and students. The evening also saw the launch of the series website, www.eohseries.com, designed as a digital hub for public participation and awareness.

The series will air on Discovery, Animal Planet, and Discovery+ from November 16, coinciding with the COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil (November 6–21), and will reach audiences across India and the SAARC region.

A panel discussion, The Making of Embers of Hope, moderated by Jessica Gill, brought together Pradip Burman, chairman of Mobius Foundation, Zeenat Aman, Navneet Kumar Sehgal, IAS, chairman of Prasar Bharati;, Prof Bhaskar Vira, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, Arjun Nohwar, SVP & managing director, Warner Bros. Discovery; Praveen Garg, president of Mobius Foundation, and Robin Roy, the film’s director.

Burman observed that the gap between awareness and real action remains dangerously wide, warning that “the world has already breached the 1.5°C threshold.” He underscored the link between population pressures, unsustainable consumption, and ecosystem decline. Aman described the documentary as “a deeply personal reminder that climate change is not a distant issue; it is unfolding all around us.”

Garg said the Foundation aims to extend the series beyond television into classrooms, civic spaces, and digital platforms to reach 1 million viewers and influence behaviour and policy.

Nohwar added that the collaboration aligns with Warner Bros. Discovery’s mission to drive social change through storytelling. Directed by Robin Roy, ‘Embers of Hope’ highlights climate resilience.