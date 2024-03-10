Elvish Yadav claims self-defense in clarification video

Gurugram: Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, who has recently faced accusations of assaulting a YouTuber in a local shopping mall, has released a clarification video claiming that the latter had threatened to burn him and his family alive.

Yadav added that the incident was “pre-planned” as the complainant, Sagar Thakur had installed hidden microphones and cameras at the place of their meeting.

Thakur, a Delhi resident, has alleged that Yadav and his accomplices “tried to break his spine” and “threatened to kill him” when they met at the mall in Sector 53 here around 12.30 am on Friday.

Based on Thakur’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening, police said.

Yadav said he had met Thakur earlier for a shoot and the duo shared a healthy relationship until he took part in Bigg Boss. He said Thakur has been harassing him for the past eight months by sharing negative posts about him after he joined the reality show. He added that the complainant criticised him only for the sake of gaining more followers on his social media handles.