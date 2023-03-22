Eliminate communication gaps, cooperate with each other to resolve area issues: Mayor to officials

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday directed officials and councillors in the Rohini zone to eliminate communication gaps and cooperate with each other to resolve the issues in their areas, a statement issued here said.



She also asked officials to take rounds with the councillors in their wards. Oberoi’s said these while chairing a review meeting with the councillors of the Rohini Zone, it said.

“The meeting was held to understand the local issues of respective wards that can be solved collectively with the cooperation of officials. Oberoi took stock of the civic problems and infrastructural lacks in the Zone,” the Mayor’s Office said in the statement.

During the meeting, the Mayor reviewed the condition of sanitation and infrastructure as well as facilities provided in schools, conditions of community centres, parks, and drains of the zone.

“The Mayor was also apprised by the councillors about the maintenance of parks, illicit encroachment in markets, scarcity of auto tippers, illegal parking, the problem of stray animals, and shortage of staff including teachers, cattle catchers, Paryavaran shayak, gardners among others,” the statement said.

“The Mayor directed officials and councillors to eliminate communication gaps and cooperate with

each other.

“She also asked the DC to take rounds with councillors in their wards and resolve their issues on a priority basis. She directed the DC and zonal heads to take quick and probable action on the issues discussed in the meeting,” the statement added.