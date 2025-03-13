‘Eleven Bangladeshi immigrants nabbed’

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended eleven Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors, for residing in India without valid documents.

The operation was carried out by teams from the Anti-Narcotics Squad, Special Staff, and the Illegal Immigrants Detection Team as part of an extensive drive launched to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

The arrests took place at various locations across Delhi. Among those apprehended were elderly individuals, including a 75-year-old woman, and younger adults who had been residing in the city without valid permits.

Eight of the arrested individuals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on March 10, for deportation proceedings, while the remaining three were taken into custody the following day and are currently being processed for deportation.

Detainees admitted to illegally entering India via West Bengal borders and settling in Delhi. Police are tracking those aiding their stay. Since November 2024, 28 Bangladeshi immigrants have been deported, with efforts ongoing under the Foreigners Act, 1946.