Eleven apprehended by Gurugram police for selling counterfeit herbal sexual medicines

GURUGRAM: Gurugram Police uncovered an illegal call center in Dundahera village, defrauding individuals by selling counterfeit herbal sexual medicines.

An anonymous source tipped the Cyber Cell of the Gurugram Police about the call center. The police have arrested eleven criminals including

four women.

According to the police, acting on credible intelligence, a team led by Sub-Inspector Sachin, under the guidance of Shri Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber), raided the premises on January 6. The operation led to the arrest of 11 individuals, including 4 women.

The accused were identified as Amandeep (Mumbai), Ranjit Kumar (Delhi), Mohammad Qasim (Bihar), Pratush Kumar Mishra (Uttar Pradesh), Sushil Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Brijesh Sharma (Uttar Pradesh), Anoop Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Rashika Rana (Delhi), Isha (Delhi), Sonali Kanojia (Delhi), and Megha (Delhi).

They were booked under Sections 318, 319, 612BNS, and 66D of the IT Act.

During interrogation, police discovered that Amandeep and Ranjit masterminded the operation, employing others to assist.

The duo created a Facebook page named “The Vedic Ayurvedic” under the guise of the late Dr. Rajiv Dixit, using it to advertise herbal sexual medicines. Victims were directed to contact provided numbers or share details on the page.

Once contacted, the accused took payments through various bank accounts, sending counterfeit products in return.

Further investigation revealed the call center had been operational for 9-10 months. Employees were paid monthly salaries ranging from Rs 18,000 to 20,000, with bonuses for higher sales.

The fraud also extended to extorting victims using QR codes and UPI IDs for additional charges.

Police confiscated 2 laptops, 4 mobile phones, and medicines used in the fraudulent activities. Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is ongoing to identify additional victims and accomplices.

This successful operation underscores Gurugram Police’s commitment to tackling rising cybercrimes. According to officials, the crackdown is part of a broader effort to safeguard citizens from online frauds and bring perpetrators to justice.

The case highlights the growing menace of cyber fraud and serves as a reminder to the public to remain vigilant while engaging in online transactions, particularly when dealing with unverified sources.