Electrocution at NDLS: Another senior engineer bound down

New Delhi: Another senior engineer of the Indian Railways has been bound down by the Delhi Police in connection with the death of a woman due to electrocution at the New Delhi Railway Station recently, officials said on Friday.

Gopal Kumar (37), a resident of Qutub Vihar in Delhi’s Chhawla area, was asked to join the probe on Thursday during which it was learnt that he was supposed to supervise the electrical infrastructure at the New Delhi Railway station complex and lapses were found on part of his supervision, they said.

DCP (Railways) Apoorva Gupta said that during the further course of investigation, on Thursday, Senior Section Engineer Gopal Kumar was asked to join in the investigation. After his interrogation, he has been bound down under section 41.1A CrPC in accordance with the procedure.

This section means that the police officer shall, in all cases, where the arrest of a person is not required under the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 41, issue a notice directing the person against whom a reasonable complaint has been made, or credible information has been received, or a reasonable suspicion exists that he has committed a cognizable offence, to appear before him or at such other place as may be specified in the notice. The action against Kumar comes a

day after another senior section engineer Bharat Bhushan (40) was asked to join the investigation and subsequently was bound down in connection with the incident.