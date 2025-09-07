Electricity restoration underway: Tata Power-DDL

New Delhi: Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a leading power utility supplying electricity to a populace of around 9 million in north Delhi, has started phased restoration of electricity supply in the flood affected areas, following the receding of Yamuna River water levels. As a precautionary measure, electricity supply was earlier shut down after informing all stakeholders due to rising water levels and flooding in low-lying areas, to ensure the safety of consumers and prevent any untoward incident.

As water levels begin to subside, we have initiated the phased restoration of electricity supply. This process is being undertaken strictly after securing all requisite permissions from relevant authorities and completing comprehensive safety assessments, thereby guaranteeing that power restoration is conducted without any risk of incidents.