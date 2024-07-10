Electricity bill scam: Tata Power-DDL urges consumers to exercise caution

New Delhi: In response to the escalating threat of cyber fraud and scams, Tata Power- Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL) has issued guidelines aimed at safeguarding its customers against online threats. It emphasises adopting measures to enhance cybersecurity practices while interacting online, particularly when conducting transactions or sharing sensitive information.



One of the key recommendations outlined by Tata Power-DDL is the importance of verifying that website URLs begin with “https://”. This indicator ensures that data exchanged between the user’s browser and the website’s server remains encrypted, thereby shielding it from potential interception by unauthorised parties.

Furthermore, it cautioned the consumers against using public computers in places such as Internet cafes, hotels, or libraries for online banking or other sensitive transactions. Such environments may compromise the security of personal information

due to the potential presence of malware or other malicious software, official notification mentioned..

“Never respond to emails or phone calls that solicit your password, OTP, card details, or TeamViewer credentials,” stressed a spokesperson for Tata Power-DDL.

They also advised against clicking on links embedded in SMS, email, or WhatsApp messages from suspicious sources regarding bill payments, service activations, or other inquiries. Additionally, caution was advised against downloading unfamiliar applications or software, even if instructed to do so for purportedly paying electricity bills.

For verification of any customer-related information, Tata Power-DDL recommended visiting its official website at www.tatapower-ddl.com or contacting

their Toll-Free number 19124 / 1800-208-9124. Reports of malpractices can be lodged by calling 011-66757966 or emailing consumercare@tatapower-ddl.com.