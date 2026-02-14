Electrician shot dead at wedding ceremony: Cops

NEW DELHI: An electrician was shot dead during a wedding ceremony near Pataudi following an alleged dispute over power installation, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been registered against three persons at Pataudi police station, one of whom has been arrested.

According to police, Barkat, a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, worked as an electrician with Shri Shyam Tent House. The firm’s owner, Vikas, had taken a contract to set up tents for the wedding of Amandeep, son of Ramanand,

in Ransika village.

A dispute over lighting broke out during the wedding, after which a youth allegedly opened fire, fatally injuring Barkat. Police booked Amandeep, Sahil and Harsh (21); Harsh was arrested and claimed the pistol went off accidentally.