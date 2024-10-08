Electrician electrocuted while fixing LCD screen

NEW DELHI: A tragic incident occurred in Anand Vihar on Monday when a 20-year-old electrician was electrocuted while fixing a defect in an LCD screen at the Hanumant Ramleela event.



The deceased was identified as Aryan alias Veeru (20) resident of Mandoli.

According to the police, the young man was rushed to Doctor Hedgewar Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The incident took place during the Ramleela celebrations, where Aryan had been working on resolving an issue with the LCD display, which was part of the event’s visual setup. Aryan was electrocuted while attempting to fix a defect at the Ramleela site.

Despite his colleagues’ efforts to get him medical help, he was declared dead at Doctor Hedgewar Hospital.

A case has been registered at Anand Vihar Police Station, with an investigation underway to examine safety measures and potential negligence.

The incident has cast a shadow over the annual Hanumant Ramleela festivities, leaving Aryan’s family and

friends devastated.