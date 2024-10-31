Electrician dies in fire in Noida banquet hall

Noida: A 30-year-old electrician was charred to death after a massive fire broke out at Lotus Grandeur Banquet hall, which was under construction in Noida’s sector 74 during the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Parminder Kumar from Baghpat, who was working as an electrician at the construction site.“At 3.35 am, the fire control room was alerted about the fire in a banquet hall that had occurred in Noida’s sector 74, that comes under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 Police station,” said chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

“The fire was huge so we sent 15 fire fighting vehicles. We were able to control the situation after working for nearly four hours,” Chaubey

The Chief Fire Officer revealed that they found the deceased electrician from Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, during their search and rescue efforts. He noted that the banquet hall was operating without provisional and final Fire NOC.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.