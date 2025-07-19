Electrical infra secured along Kanwar routes, states Tata Power-DDL

New Delhi: As lakhs of devotees undertake the annual Kanwar Yatra through North Delhi, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) has intensified safety protocols to ensure a safe pilgrimage experience during the 2025 yatra season. The power utility, which supplies electricity to nearly 9 million residents in North Delhi, is taking proactive steps to eliminate any risks of accidental contact with electrical infrastructure, especially given the ongoing

monsoon conditions.

With a target of zero electrical incidents this year, Tata Power-DDL’s zonal teams have been directed to identify all Kanwar camps in their jurisdictions and enforce rigorous safety measures. These include conducting leakage tests on electric poles, transformers, and substations located along the pilgrimage routes. Special focus is being given to high footfall areas and temporary shelters. Field teams are working to repair damaged cable joints and jumpers, lock and secure feeder and service pillar covers, fix non-functional streetlights, ensure proper earthing, and install visible danger signboards. Adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and tools have been stocked for rapid response.

At the camp level, Tata Power-DDL has ensured proper metering with the installation of correctly rated Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) and Earth Leakage Circuit Breakers (ELCBs).

High-quality insulated wires suited to the connected load have been installed to prevent short circuits, and hazardous setups have been barricaded. Low-lying, waterlogged areas are under special watch. Tata Power-DDL urged public cooperation and highlighted its record-low 5.5 per cent AT-&C losses since

privatisation in 2002.