Electoral registration officers designated for Delhi assembly constituencies ahead of SIR

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision of the voters’ lists in the national capital, the Election Commission has designated ADMs and SDMs as electoral registration officers (EROs) for all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

The office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is preparing for the SIR exercise, and currently, the mapping of voters of the electoral rolls of 2025 is being done vis-a-vis the voters of the base year 2002.

There were 1.55 crore voters in the Delhi assembly polls for 70 seats held in February 2025.

A recent gazette notification stated that the Election Commission of India has designated, in consultation with the Delhi government, additional district magistrates

(ADMs) and Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) as the EROs. Another notification said that the same officers will also serve as returning officers for these

assembly constituencies.

Furthermore, district magistrates have been designated as District Election Officers (DEOs) for the 13 districts in the national capital, reflecting the recent reorganisation of districts in Delhi, which has increased from the previous 11 to 13, officials said.

The CEO’s office is preparing for the SIR, and various forms needed for the exercise are being printed out.

In February, the Election Commission of India announced that the SIR is expected to begin in April 2026 and instructed the CEOs of various states, including Delhi, to complete the necessary preparatory work as soon as possible.

Booth Level Officers will conduct daily household visits to update the 2025 electoral roll. The Delhi CEO’s office has sought exemption for around 7,500 teachers assigned to this task from census duties, while 8,000–10,000 staff will be deployed for Census

2027 operations.