Elections are over, pay attention to law and order: Sisodia to BJP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the rape of a seven-year-old girl in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia called the incident a clear indication of the complete collapse of law and order under BJP rule in the Capital.

Sisodia condemned the escalating crime situation in Delhi, highlighting the brutal rape of the young girl as an example of the city’s worsening security environment.

“A deeply disturbing case has emerged from Tilak Nagar, where a seven-year-old girl was repeatedly raped. Criminals in Delhi have become fearless, and the law and order situation has collapsed. We have repeatedly said that rapists and criminals in this city have no fear. How can someone commit such a horrific crime against a small child? But this is happening because law enforcement has completely failed, and the BJP-led Home Ministry has no interest in fixing it,” Sisodia stated.

“I am addressing this press conference today to remind the BJP that elections are over. You have done enough name-calling and mudslinging before the polls, now at least focus on governance,” Sisodia added.