Elderly woman dies after being hit by car inside Noida society

Noida: A 75-year-old woman was mowed down by a car while walking inside a high-rise residential society in sector 78 of Noida, said officials on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, CCTV footage is making rounds on social media.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Krishna Narang. She was strolling in the society premises on Wednesday evening when she was hit by a car that came out of the basement and got seriously injured in Mahagun Modern Society complex, Sector-78, Noida. The car driver immediately took her to hospital where she succumbed. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Noida, Harish Chander said that they have not received any complaint from the family.

“The family of the deceased refused to file a police complaint, and also refused to proceed with a post-mortem examination. As a result, no formal case has been registered,” the DCP said.