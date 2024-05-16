Elderly man dies in road accident

NEW DELHI: A 65-year-old man died on the spot due to a tragic accident that occurred on Ring Road in the Rajouri Garden area on a Wednesday morning.



The police were alerted about the accident through a PCR call at the Rajouri Garden Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Kishan Lal (65), a resident of Tigari Khanpur, Delhi.

According to the Police, authorities from PS Rajouri Garden quickly responded to the incident after receiving information about the crash.

Initial investigations revealed that a Ford Endeavour collided with a motorcycle from behind. The impact caused the motorcycle to crash into a BMW positioned in front of it. The force of the collision resulted in severe damage to both the motorcycle and the rear end of the BMW.

Kishan Lal, the motorcyclist, was promptly transported to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared Kishan Lal dead on arrival.

The Ford Endeavour involved in the crash was occupied by two individuals, who have since been apprehended by the authorities.

The police are currently in the process of taking legal action against the occupants of the offending vehicle.

The accident has raised concerns about road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and to establish accountability.

The authorities have urged witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward to aid in the ongoing investigation.

The incident underscores road risks and the need for cautious driving.