Elderly couple’s murder: Daughter-in-law held

New Delhi: 24 hours after the brutal murder of an elderly couple in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri area, the district police have solved the murder case and arrested the daughter-in-law of the deceased couple who planned the murder along with her lover to capture their property, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.



The accused woman has been identified as Monika (29), a resident of Delhi’s Jauharipur. She is a DU graduate. Monika used to work in a call centre before marriage. Our teams are conducting raids to arrest her boyfriend Ashish and his associate Vivek, residents of Ghaziabad, they said.

On Monday at 7:19 am, the bodies of an elderly couple — Radheshyam Verma (72) and Bina (68) were found with their throat slit in a room on the ground floor of their house. The house of the couple was ransacked and around Rs 4.5 lakh cash and some jewellery were missing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East District Joy Tirkey said that the motive behind the murder was that the daughter-in-law wanted to marry her boyfriend and overtake the possession of the property of her parents-in-law.

“During the initial investigation of the crime scene, our team found that the front gate of the house was locked from the inside and the back door was open and the house was searched specifically a few places where cash and jewellery were kept. Our suspicion deepened as in such incidents unknown criminals always run away by closing the door of the house from outside so that no one can follow the killers,” DCP said.

Monika’s husband Ravi was interrogated who revealed that Monika has a boyfriend with whom she talks for hours and goes to meet often. Ravi further said that Monika used to quarrel often with her mother-in-law and father-in-law over Ashish. From here, our team become quite sure that Monika had some role in this murder. Our team investigated Monika’s call details and it was found that she used to talk day and night to Ashish, the official mentioned.

The official said that on sustained interrogation, Monika accepted her role in the crime and planned the double murder and Ashish and his friend Vikas executed the murder.

“Monika revealed that she was not happy with her marriage. She befriended Ashish on Facebook during the lockdown period in 2020. The duo started chatting there. A few months later, she met Ashish in a hotel for the first time in February 2021 and stayed there in the daytime. Duo often continued meeting in hotels in the Gokalpuri area and stayed together for many hours,” DCP said.