Elderly couple tied up at Fbd home, valuables robbed: Police

faridabad: A good deed turned into a nightmare for an elderly couple in Faridabad after two men, who knocked at their door asking for water, barged into their house, tied them up and decamped with valuables.

At around 2 pm on Thursday, two people knocked at the door of Raghunandan Gandhi’s (80) house in Faridabad’s Sector 15A asking for

water, police said.

When Gandhi turned to go inside, the men followed him and moments later they grabbed him and his wife Vijaya Gandhi (75) and threatened the couple by brandishing an axe, they said.

They tied the couple, searched the house for over 10 minutes and decamped with Rs 40,000 cash, some jewellery and a car, the police said.

After the robbers left, the elderly couple somehow freed themselves and called the police, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered in the matter at Faridabad Central police station.

According to the police, everyday a domestic help comes and leaves after completing her chores. At the time of the incident, there was no one at home besides the couple.

The Gandhi house, in a VIP area near homes of judges and senior officials, was targeted. “Multiple teams are working on the case; the robbers will be caught soon,” said

SHO Sunil Kumar.