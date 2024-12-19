Elderly couple perishes in Safdarjung Enclave blaze

NEW DELHI: A tragic house fire claimed the lives of an elderly couple early Wednesday morning in Safdarjung Enclave. The police were alerted about the fire through a PCR call at the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Govind Ram Nagpal (80) and Sheela Nagpal (78) wife of Govind Ram Nagpal, both residents of Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi.

According to the police, the fire, which broke out at house on the second floor, was reported at 5:57 am. Authorities confirmed the deaths of Govind Ram Nagpal and his wife, Sheela Nagpal.

Emergency responders, including three fire tenders and a CAT ambulance, were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters worked swiftly to control the blaze, which had engulfed domestic articles on the second floor of the residence.

However, despite their efforts, the elderly couple was found unconscious and declared dead on-site by paramedics.

The deceased, identified as retired employees, Govind Ram Nagpal from Kelvinator and Sheela Nagpal from Vidhya Niketan, were reportedly alone at the time of the incident. Their son, Vineet Nagpal, resides in the USA, while other family members live in Paschim Vihar.

The fire department confirmed the fire was limited to household items, but its cause remains under investigation. A crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts have been deployed to examine the site.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings under Section 194 BNS to determine if any criminal negligence contributed to the incident.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of senior citizens living alone, particularly in urban settings where immediate assistance may not always be accessible.

The devastating loss of life highlights the pressing need for robust safety measures in residential areas, including better fire safety protocols, regular inspections, and accessible emergency response systems.

Authorities and communities must prioritise the welfare of elderly residents by encouraging the installation of fire alarms, creating awareness about fire hazards, and promoting neighborly vigilance.