‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign gains momentum across Capital

New Delhi: Delhi’s Van Mahotsav 2025 reached a heartfelt crescendo on Sunday as religious leaders, senior advocates, and civil society figures came together to plant saplings under the city-wide ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. The plantation drive, led by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, saw dignitaries plant trees in memory of their mothers at the PBG ground in the Delhi Ridge, symbolising both environmental commitment and personal tribute.

As part of the mega green initiative, over 70 locations across the National Capital are now hosting plantation drives. “This is not just a campaign, it’s becoming a people’s movement,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa. “From saints to lawyers, students to shopkeepers, Delhi is uniting to reclaim its green lungs. I appeal to every citizen, plant a sapling in your mother’s name, and be part of this legacy.”

Among the prominent personalities who participated were Gyaani ji from Valmiki Mandir, Siddharth Bhardwaj from Kalkaji Mandir, Vinod Mishra of Birla Mandir, Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Singh Sahib Harnam Singh Khalsa from Sheeshganj Sahib Gurudwara, and representatives from Akshardham Mandir. They were joined by President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh, Secretary Pragya Baghel, and Senior Advocate Alok Dhir, all of whom planted saplings during the drive.

“The campaign has created an emotional and spiritual connection with nature,” said Vikas Singh. “Planting a tree in memory of one’s mother is a profound and symbolic act, one that brings healing to people and to the environment.”

Religious leaders echoed the sentiment, urging citizens to honour their mothers by nurturing a tree. “Nature is the truest form of devotion,” said Gyaani. “If every person plants just one tree for their mother, we can change the future of this city.”

Minister Sirsa highlighted that the campaign aligns with the larger vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to create a greener, cleaner capital through community-led initiatives. With schools, RWAs, market associations, and civil society groups actively joining in, the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign continues to grow into one of Delhi’s most emotionally resonant environmental movements.