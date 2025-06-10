Eight-yr-old boy killed as portion of house collapses

NEW DELHI: An eight-year-old boy was killed while a 45-year-old man sustained injuries after a portion of a house collapsed in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred when a toilet constructed on the terrace of the one-storeyed house collapsed onto the verandah below, causing the

ceiling to cave in.

The deceased, Vansh, was the son of a daily wager from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, who lived in the house as a tenant. The other occupants of the house were safe, police said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), four fire tenders were pressed into service after a call was received regarding the incident at 7.12 am from Rajendra Park Extension in Nangloi.

During the rescue operation, the firemen found two persons trapped under the debris.

While Sabir (45) sustained minor injuries and was administered first-aid on the spot, the boy, Vansh, was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead, a DFS official said.

“The building was old. Due to the water tank on the terrace, the iron rods were rusted, leading to the collapse,” ADCP (Outer) Manoj Kumar Meena said. “We are checking the nearby buildings to see if they are in a similar condition. Police have registered an FIR and strict action will be taken if any negligence is found,” the officer said.

Vansh’s grandmother Krishna Devi said he was using a mobile phone on the stairs when the structure collapsed. She blamed the landlord’s negligence, claiming the house was in poor condition. The child was pulled out by his father, and police took him away immediately.