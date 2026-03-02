Eight LeT members, including 7 B’deshi nationals, sent to 14 days judicial custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Sunday extended the judicial custody of eight operatives of an Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module who illegally entered India and procured forged identity documents by 14 days.



The LeT operatives, seven of whom were Bangladeshi nationals, were produced with heavy security presence at the court, with a previous seven-day judicial custody ending on Sunday.

On February 22, in a major counter-terror operation spanning three states, the Delhi Police dismantled an the LeT module.

Umar Farooq, Rubiul Islam, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Saifiyat Hussain, Muhammad Zahidur Islam, Muhammad Litton, Muhammad Ujjal and Muhammad Umar were produced before the court.

The arrests followed coordinated raids in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, after investigators traced the group’s involvement in putting up “pro-Pakistan” and “pro-terror” posters, featuring photographs of terrorist Burhan Wani at multiple locations in Delhi.

According to the police, the LeT operatives were planning a major terror attack in the country with the support of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and terrorist organisations based in Bangladesh.

Police claimed that the module was being handled from Bangladesh by Shabir Ahmad Lone alias Raja alias Kashmiri, a trained LeT terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir who was previously arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in 2007 in a case involving recovery of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle and grenades.

Lone, who hails from Kangan in Srinagar, had fled to Bangladesh after his release from Tihar Jail in 2018 and was working to revive the LeT’s terror network in India by activating sleeper cells of Bangladeshi operatives residing illegally in the country, they said.

The posters put up in Delhi featured photographs glorifying slain Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist Wani and carried messages, such as “India stop genocide” and “Free Kashmir”, along with Urdu slogans translating to “Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai” and “Kashmiri Ekjut-ta Divas”.