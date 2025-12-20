Eight Delhi Police officers of elevated to DIG rank

NEW DELHI: Eight Delhi Police officers have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

Among those promoted are seven officers currently serving as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in Delhi.

The list includes DCP Central Nidhin Valsan, DCP East Abhishek Dhania, DCP Northwest Bhisham Singh, DCP Rohini Rajeev Ranjan and DCP New Delhi Devesh Kumar Mahla.

Also promoted are DCP Headquarters Rakesh Paweriya, DCP Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Ravi Kumar Singh and Mohammed Ali, who is currently serving as Deputy Director of the Delhi Police Academy.

The promotions were made following the recommendations of a screening committee that met on December 8, according

to the order.

As per Screening Committee recommendations, AGMUT cadre IPS officers have been promoted to DIG rank (Level 13-A), effective January 1, 2026, or from the date they assume charge.