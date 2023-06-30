Eid celebrated across Delhi with fervour

New Delhi: Eid ul-Adha was celebrated across the national Capital on Thursday with traditional fervour and gaiety as people thronged mosques, including the historic Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, amid rains for special prayers.



People also visited their friends and relatives to greet them and share food after the ceremonial ‘Qurbani’ (cattle sacrifice).

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena took to Twitter to extend greetings to the people on the occasion.

“Hearty greetings to all of you on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice... May this festival bring happiness in your life, love in your hearts and peace in the country,” he tweeted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted people on the occasion.

“Heartfelt greetings on Eid ul-Adha to all the people of the country. May this festival bring a lot of progress in your life, may you always be happy, healthy and prosperous,” he tweeted in Hindi.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the eve of Eid ul-Adha and asked all to take a pledge to work towards spreading brotherhood and harmony in the society.

“On the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad,” she said.

It is a holy festival of love and sacrifice, the president said. As per Islamic tradition, Muslim devouts perform ‘Qurbani’ following in the footsteps of Prophet Ibrahim who after Allah appeared in his

dream and asked if he could lose the most loved one to him, was prepared to sacrifice even his son.