Education revolution by Delhi govt transformed system: CM

New Delhi: Delhi’s education revolution continues to thrive as Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a newly constructed academic block at GGSS School in Jhilmil Colony on Friday.

The state-of-the-art building, featuring 46 classrooms, six high-tech laboratories, a multipurpose hall, and modern amenities like a lift, aims to elevate the learning environment for students in the area.

CM Atishi, speaking at the event, highlighted the monumental transformation in Delhi’s education system over the past decade. “Just a short while ago, I visited the school, and as soon as I entered, I saw children engaged in exhibitions, welcoming visitors, and

working in their labs or classrooms. The happiness and confidence on their faces spoke volumes about how essential this new academic block is for the children of GGSSS, Jhilmil Colony,” she said.

She further reflected on the vast improvements since the time when government schools operated under tin sheds. “A decade ago, there were no proper desks and chairs, no clean drinking water, no functional toilets. Science labs, libraries, and sports grounds were dreams,” she added, contrasting the past with the present. Today, students in Delhi’s government schools have access to world-class facilities, including separate biology, chemistry, and physics labs equipped

with top-tier resources.

Atishi stressed the impact of these changes on the students’ aspirations, noting, “Today, a child studying in a government school in Jhilmil feels they can surpass private school

students, achieve better results, and secure admission to more prestigious colleges.”

The CM also outlined the achievements in higher education, emphasising that Delhi now offers 1,55,000 seats in colleges, up from just 83,600 in 2014. “The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has been a major step forward, offering students job-oriented courses that have seen graduates securing impressive job packages,” she said.

Senior AAP leader Ram Niwas Goel praised the transformation, highlighting the school’s improved results, sports achievements, and growing

reputation. “Once overlooked, this school is now a sought-after institution,” he remarked.

With the new academic block, the school will be able to accommodate more students and offer additional streams in Commerce, Arts,

and Science. The school will benefit not only students from Jhilmil Colony but also those from nearby areas such as Vivek Vihar, Vishwas Nagar,

and Jwala Nagar, offering them a brighter future with access to education.