Education Minister lauds CBS institute

New Delhi: Delhi Education minister Ashish Sood on Friday lauded Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (CBS) as a premier institute shaping the nation’s future, while attending its 38th Annual Day as chief guest. Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Singh (Indraj) attended as guest of honour, alongside Delhi University officials and faculty members.

Recalling his own student days, Sood struck a nostalgic chord. “In our days there was no Wi-Fi, no smartphones, and no grand auditoriums. Our social media was the notice board and our status updates were handwritten notes passed during lectures. Today, what students have is truly world class, reflecting how far our country has progressed in the last 11 years,” he said.

Sood congratulated CBS for being ranked India’s No. 1 undergraduate BBA college for six consecutive years by India Today, calling it a testament to “CBS’s legacy and consistency.” He noted that in 2024–25, students secured packages up to Rs.28 lakhs per annum, with an average of Rs.11.58 lakhs, from firms like BCG, McKinsey, Maruti, and DE Shaw. Over 70 students also secured admissions to top global universities.

Highlighting the institute’s startup ecosystem, he said, “CBS is not just about taking jobs but also creating them.” He added that its Innovation and Incubation Foundation has mentored 11 startups and generated significant revenues. The minister emphasised CBS’s role in nation-building, stating: “CBS is not just about degrees, it is about building changemakers who will leave no stone unturned in making Delhi the capital of Viksit Bharat.” He praised students’ global presentations at IITs, IIMs, and Harvard, calling CBS “a mini United Nations of talent and culture.” Sood also highlighted the social impact of student initiatives like Project Jyoti, porter welfare, and environmental awareness. “True development is not just reflected in GDP growth but it

happens when progress meets compassion," he said.