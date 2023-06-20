Education Min Atishi explores partnership with UCL to transform MCD schools into world-class institutions

New Delhi: Education minister Atishi visited University College London (UCL) to discuss potential partnerships aimed at transforming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) primary schools into world-class institutions.



She said that the Delhi government has shown commitment to reinventing the education system in MCD schools by prioritising the holistic development of students.

After Delhi government schools, the government’s focus is on MCD schools, and revolutionising the education system in them is the priority, she said. “In order to make MCD schools world-class education institutions, it is important for us to let MCD teachers explore the education trends across the world. Partnership with institutions like UCL will help us do so,” Atishi said.

The minister wanted to explore opportunities for capacity-building training for MCD teachers and school administrators. UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society, known as the Institute of Education (IOE), is renowned as a leading centre for education and social science research, teaching, and engagement. Atishi highlighted the potential benefits of training MCD teachers at UCL and said that the MCD school teachers who will be trained there will be very useful for the students of MCD schools. Teachers will be able to bring the best pedagogical practices to the classrooms and contribute to the holistic development of students in their formative years.

The Delhi government has sent over 1,100 teachers and principals to educational institutions worldwide, including the United Kingdom, Finland, Singapore, and other nations. Institutions like IIM Ahmedabad and Lucknow have also provided training to principals and teachers of Delhi government schools.

The potential partnership between the Delhi government and UCL signifies a significant step towards revolutionising the education system in MCD schools and providing a world-class education to students. By collaborating with renowned institutions like UCL, the Delhi government is aiming to equip MCD teachers with the necessary professional capacities to ensure the holistic development of students in their formative years.