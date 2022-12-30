Edu system has collapsed under burden of exams: Min

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia spoke on assessment reforms in the country and said that until the existing examination system is changed, the entire education system will remain a slave of the three-hour annual examination.



The Minister said that the most pressing reform in the Indian education system is the change in the traditional examination and assessment systems. The learning process will remain only a battle to pass the exam. "We have progressed with time; however, we still have not been able to move away from rote assessment systems," he said at the 13th education conference "Educarnival" organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Thursday.

The present examination system is designed to pass or fail children on the basis of marks instead of assessing their learning levels, strengths and weaknesses.

"We have taken a step forward to change the traditional assessment systems in schools of Delhi through the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), where students are assessed for understanding instead of rote learning ability," he said.

While addressing the school leaders and teachers, the Deputy CM said that the education system has collapsed under the burden of examinations and we need to revive it through innovative assessment practices.