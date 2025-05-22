Edu Minister reviews Shakur Basti schools

New Delhi: Delhi’s Education Minister, Ashish Sood, conducted a surprise inspection of two government schools in the Shakur Basti Assembly constituency on May 22, 2025. The schools, Sarvodaya Co-educational School in Saraswati Vihar and Government Senior Secondary School in Rani Bagh, were visited to review the conditions of the infrastructure and sports facilities. During the inspection, Sood interacted with students and held a Q-&A session, where he emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring quality education and infrastructure. He was accompanied by local MLA Shri Karnail Singh, the Director of Education, and officials from various departments, including PWD.

One of the major concerns raised during the visit was the poor condition of the swimming pools at both schools. Built in 2018 at a cost of Rs.2.5 crore each, the pools have never been made operational. Sood observed that the facilities were in a dilapidated state, with inadequate water supply and poor construction materials. The pool at the Rani Bagh school had crumbling flooring and detached tiles. In response, the Minister ordered an immediate vigilance inquiry against the PWD engineers involved in the project and directed the Director of Education to investigate the issue further.

Education Minister Ashish Sood criticised the previous government for school neglect, announced a 19 per cent rise in the education budget, ordered ACs and basic amenities in schools, and urged students to strive for excellence and merit-based success.