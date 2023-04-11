Edu Min, Mayor blame BJP for 'dilapidated' condition of school

New Delhi: Education Minister Atishi and Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi conducted a surprise inspection of the MCD Primary School in Wazirabad village and found the school in highly dilapidated condition due to a lack of maintenance and cleanliness.



When the two leaders reached the school they found students in junior classes sitting on the floor and the principal was not present. The school was in extremely unhygienic condition and some of the classes were being partially used as storerooms, and the desks and benches in some of the classrooms were covered with a thick layer of dust that had not been cleaned in a long time.

The Education Minister reprimanded the school principal and said that all cleanliness-related issues in the school must be immediately resolved, or else they will have to face stringent action. Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that the poor state of cleanliness in the school reflects the insensitive attitude of the school administration towards the future of the students.

Referring to the negligence in maintenance and cleanliness, the principal and education officer were given an ultimatum by the Minister who said that failure to do so may result in severe consequences, including suspension.

“Such a condition of the school is unacceptable and is a result of BJP’s 15 years old legacy in MCD. It is the duty of the principal and school administration to ensure that students receive proper education in a clean and safe environment,” Atishi said.