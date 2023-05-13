Edu Min Atishi visits ITI, Pusa

New Delhi: Education Minister Atishi visited ITI, Pusa and inspected the automatic welding lab, electronics lab, engineering design lab, and automobile lab.

While interacting with the students and discussing ITI courses, she said that highly skilled students graduating from ITI will establish a new benchmark in the future. “Our country will be recognised as a developed nation when every young person is skilled and contributes to nation-building,” she said. She said that institutions across the world are focusing on professional skill-based courses and that developed countries focus on technical education. The Education Minister directed officials to plan outreach programs and visit Delhi schools to promote ITI courses.