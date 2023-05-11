Edu Min Atishi attends Desh Ke Mentor Conclave by DCPCR

New Delhi: Education Minister Atishi, attended the Desh Ke Mentor Conclave organized by the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights at Thyagraj Stadium and interacted with the mentors and mentees during the event on Thursday.



Recognizing the invaluable contributions of the mentors in guiding students of Delhi government Schools towards making informed career choices, Atishi said, “When a child comes from a background where the people in the family are able to guide him in making informed career choices, navigation through the career path becomes easier. However, for the students of Delhi government schools, this navigation is tough due to a lack of guidance from family members. They often do not have the required support available within the family. But the Desh Ke Mentor program has allowed our children to make informed choices about their careers with the support of people in the community.”

During the event, the Education Minister also felicitated the mentors for their commendable efforts in empowering students of Delhi government schools. After this mentees and mentors also shared their experiences with the Minister.

Atishi expressed her gratitude to the mentors for their remarkable dedication to transforming the lives of students from Delhi government schools, extending their support beyond the realms of comfort.

She said, “These mentors have not only guided students in selecting appropriate career paths but have also intervened to prevent instances such as child marriage. The contribution of mentors in shaping the future of the Delhi government school students is the contribution to nation-building. The impact of their work is truly inspiring.”