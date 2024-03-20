ED’s case against Satyender Jain a political conspiracy, says Atishi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the money laundering case against party leader Satyendar Jain was a “political conspiracy” and claimed the Enforcement Directorate was “relying on statements from hawala operators” without recovering any proceeds of the crime.



In a setback to Jain, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed his regular bail in a money laundering case, saying there is sufficient material collected by the ED to show that he along with his two associates are prima facie guilty of the alleged offence.

In a statement, Delhi Cabinet minister and AAP leader Atishi said, “Yesterday, the Supreme Court decided to decline bail to Jain.

We respect the Supreme Court and due procedure of law but respectfully disagree with the apex court’s decision.

The case in which he has been incarcerated is completely false.”

The ED arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Atishi, however, claimed that Jain was neither the director nor the owner during the timeframe for which this case was made out against him while his wife had an insignificant shareholding.

“So, as per the law, if the company had taken any decisions during this time, Jain and any of his family members can’t be legally liable. He has been arrested for a

decision by a company in which neither was he the director, authorised signatory, nor shareholder. He was not at all responsible for any decision made by the company,” she claimed.

The Delhi minister added that the allegations against Jain were “solely based on the statements given by a few notorious hawala operators”.

There was no immediate reaction from the Enforcement Directorate.

“Ironically, the ED makes statements through known hawala operators, but without recovering a single rupee of proceeds of crime from Jain. While ED has arrested him, the known hawala operators are still roaming freely,” she alleged.

Asserting that the “entire case is a political conspiracy”, Atishi alleged that Jain was being targeted.

“It is a conspiracy to stop the works of the AAP and (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal. It’s a conspiracy to target the individual who has provided amenities

like free electricity, and Mohalla Clinics to the people of Delhi,” she said.

Jain held power and health portfolios in the Kejriwal government along with other charges. He and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia were trusted lieutenants of Kejriwal and have

been often credited by the party for working on the education and health models of the government.

They tendered their resignation from the Cabinet in February last year.

Asserting that Jain’s health was in a “precarious state”, Atishi said, “The entire country has witnessed that he

couldn’t climb a step. He has undergone multiple

operations in a few months.”

“Despite this, if the apex court has decided to send him to jail, we are, respectfully, in disagreement with the court. We have complete faith in the judiciary. If not today then tomorrow we will get justice,” she added.

The minister reiterated that the AAP, the Kejriwal

government and all its “soldiers are not going to get intimidated by such threats and conspiracies”.

“The mohalla clinic model Jain provided is being replicated and praised in the entire country and around the world. A person with such good deeds has been targeted wrongfully,” she alleged.

The Supreme Court court on January 17 reserved its verdict on Jain’s plea for regular bail in the case. It granted the former minister interim bail on May 26, 2023, on medical grounds and it was extended from time to time.

Jain moved the apex court after the Delhi High

Court on April 6, 2023, dismissed his plea for regular bail in the case.