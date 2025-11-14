ED searches premises of bizman for evading ₹190 cr

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi linked to businessman Vikas Garg and his employees for allegedly evading Rs 190 crore in customs duty. Officials said the case involves M/s Titan Sea & Air Services Pvt Ltd and others, based on a CBI FIR.

The accused allegedly created fake export documents to show goods as exported to Nepal and Bangladesh, while actually selling them

within India.

Firms were registered abroad under employees’ names to facilitate the fraud. Fake invoices and shipping bills were also seized. mpost