ED scrutinising CM’s response

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently scrutinising the response submitted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he refused to appear before the agency for the third time in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. Sources indicate that the ED may issue its fourth summons to Kejriwal based on provisions outlined in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kejriwal, who had declined to depose on Wednesday, criticized the ED’s “non-disclosure and non-response approach,” asserting that such a stance cannot withstand legal scrutiny. He accused the agency of assuming the roles of judge, jury, and executioner.

The AAP national convenor’s five-page reply to the investigating officer is under examination, and the ED may dismiss his allegations of the summons being illegal. The previous summon dates were set for November 2, December 21 in 2023, and January 3 this year.

Amidst the ongoing developments, AAP leader Atishi and some party members hinted at the possibility of an ED raid on Kejriwal’s residence and his subsequent arrest.The excise policy in question pertains to the 2021-22 period, where allegations suggest that the granting of licenses to liquor traders enabled cartelisation, favouring specific dealers who allegedly paid bribes.

The AAP vehemently denies these charges, emphasising that the policy was annulled, and a CBI probe was recommended by the Delhi L-G, leading to the ED registering a case under

the PMLA.