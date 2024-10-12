ED registers money laundering case in recent Delhi drugs bust

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a money laundering case into the recent narcotics seizure in the national capital and conducted searches in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram and some other cities, official sources said.

On October 2, the Delhi Police Special Cell seized over 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana, valued at approximately Rs 5,620 crore, from a warehouse located in the Mahipalpur area of South Delhi. To date, the police have arrested a total of seven individuals in connection with the case.

According to sources from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the agency has conducted raids at the premises of various accused and suspects, including those belonging to Tushar Goel and his wife, situated in Vasant Enclave and Rajouri Garden areas

of Delhi.

The residential premises of Himanshu Kumar in Prem Nagar in Delhi and that of Bharat Kumar in Nalasopara, Mumbai, are also being searched.

The business premises of Tushar Books Publication Private Limited and Tulip Publications Private Limited in Jhandewalan area of Delhi and ABN Buildtech Private Limited in Gurugram were also raided, the sources said.

In the second such narcotics haul, the Delhi Police Thursday seized 208 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,080 crore from a rented shop in west Delhi.

The second case is linked to the October 2 case. The ED is probing this drugs haul too, they said.