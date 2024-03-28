ED raids AAP leader’s house amid speculations on excise policy probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at several locations in Delhi and its surrounding areas, including the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla, as per sources.

However, the official purpose of these raids has not been disclosed, leading to speculation on their possible connection to the ongoing investigation into the alleged Delhi excise policy.

Singla, a former AAP candidate who contested elections from Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar Assembly seat, holds key positions within the party structure. He serves as the AAP’s in-charge for Goa and is co-in charge of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). This development follows similar raids at the residence of AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav from Matiala in the national capital on March 23.

In a separate incident, the ED conducted searches in Punjab regarding a money laundering case related to an alleged scam involving compensation for guava orchards.

According to official sources, the raids targeted the premises of senior government officials and private individuals implicated in the case.

These developments come after the arrest of AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, which is under

investigation for alleged money laundering. Kejriwal was remanded to ED custody until March 28, marking

another significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings.