ED raids 10 locations in Delhi-NCR in fake cancer drugs case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 10 locations and seized Rs 65 lakh in cash as part of a money laundering investigation linked to a Delhi Police case on the production and distribution of fake cancer medications, officials said on Monday.

The recent breakthrough by the Delhi Police’s crime branch led to the arrest of 12 people, including an IIT-BHU graduate and former staff members of a prominent private hospital, in connection with the illicit medicine trade.

Following the Delhi Police’s findings, the ED initiated a money laundering inquiry, conducting operations at 10 sites in Delhi-NCR and seizing Rs 65 lakh from two separate locations.

The Delhi Police’s crime branch had initiated an inquiry into the organised network allegedly engaged in the illicit manufacturing and sale of cancer and chemotherapy drugs to specific medical facilities in Delhi-NCR. The ED’s searches targeted key suspects and their associates such as Viphil Jain, Suraj Shat, Neeraj Chauhan, Parvez Malik, Komal Tiwari, Abhinay, and Tushar Chauhan.

The officials reported that out of the total cash seized, Rs 23 lakh was found concealed in a bean bag at the residence of Suraj Shat. Authorities said that Neeraj Chauhan, a former manager a hospital’s oncology department, collaborated with Jain in 2022 to procure counterfeit chemotherapy injections at reduced price, subsequently adulterating the medications with spurious substances.

Medical professionals, including leading oncologists, have expressed grave concerns over the incident, denouncing the act as an “unforgivable crime” as the compromised medications were intended for terminally ill patients, depriving them of their last hope.

The accused individuals face charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including offences related to drug adulteration, sale of counterfeit drugs, cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. Investigations show that a prime site for the production of fake cancer drugs was identified at DLF Capital Greens, Moti Nagar, where Jain orchestrated the operation from two EWS flats, with Suraj Shat overseeing the refilling and packaging of vials.