ED questions Satyendar Jain in Delhi Jal Board sewage plant case

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged corruption in the augmentation of some Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plants, official sources said.

Jain, 60, reached the federal probe agency’s office here around 11:15 am and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician has held portfolios like Health, Industries, Power, Public Works Department, Home and Urban Development in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

This is the third money laundering investigation in which ED is probing the role of Jain.

He was arrested by the agency in 2022 and later chargesheeted in an alleged hawala transactions and possession of disproportionate assets case.

The ED has booked him in a DJB money laundering case linked to a Rs 1,943 crore sewage plant project. Only three JVs allegedly secured all four tenders, later sub-contracting work to Hyderabad-based Euroteck. ED claims restrictive tendering, inflated costs, and procedural lapses led to substantial loss to the exchequer.