‘ED probe into excise case attempt to stop AAP’s growth, popularity’

New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi on Thursday alleged that the ED probe into the excise policy case was an attempt to stop the Aam Aadmi Party’s growth and popularity.



Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the second summons by the Enforcement Directorate, alleging they were issued at the behest of political rivals who wish to silence the voice of the opposition.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi alleged, ‘The ED is investigating this case since the last two years. In the history of India, no other policy was investigated as much as this policy is being probed by a central agency. They have put more than 500 of their officials on this duty. Since 1947, this might be the first case of a policy investigated by many officials, but no evidence found.’

She claimed that the ED couldn’t find any evidence of wrongdoing despite raiding several locations linked to AAP leaders.

After two years of investigation, not even a penny of ill-gotten money could be found by the CBI or the ED, she further claimed.

‘They raided Manish Sisodia’s (former deputy chief minister) residence, offices and other places but couldn’t find anything, yet they arrested him. Similarly, Sanjay Singh has also been put behind bars without any evidence. And now, they are targeting Arvind Kejriwal. How should we consider these summons or arrests of AAP Leaders without any evidence?’ Atishi asked.

“They (Centre) are doing this in a bid to stop the growth and popularity of the AAP,” she added. The senior AAP leader alleged that the summons sent by the ED to Kejriwal is “politically motivated” and that, a “symbol of their fear” of the BJP.

“The whole nation is watching that the summons sent by the ED to Arvind Kejriwal is politically motivated, it is not an investigation. These summons are sent by the BJP and it is a symbol of their fear,” she alleged.

Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday. The chief minister had left for an undisclosed location for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course on Wednesday.

The Delhi chief minister sent his reply to the ED on Wednesday in which he said the summons do not specify whether he was being called as “a witness or a suspect” or as the “chief minister, Delhi or the Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener”.