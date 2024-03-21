ED not waiting for court’s decision & sending summons to Kejriwal: Atishi

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Wednesday said the ED was not waiting for the court’s decision and sending summons to Chief

Minister Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case, and asked the agency to respect the legal procedure.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a petition by Kejriwal challenging the summons issued to him in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The investigating agency claimed the petition of the AAP national convenor, which also challenges certain provisions of the Prevention of Money

Laundering Act (PMLA), was not maintainable. Atishi said, “The ED is sending multiple summons. The replies to the summons sent by Kejriwal questioning their legality have not elicited any response. ED opposed Kejriwal’s application in the high court. They demanded dismissal of application but the high court has sought their response,” she said.

A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted two weeks’ time to the ED to file its reply in this regard.

Kejriwal has moved the court in the wake of the latest summons, the ninth issued by the ED asking him to appear before it on March 21 for questioning under the provisions of the PMLA.

“We are asking about the legality of these summons. ED has not replied till now. ED went to the Rouse Avenue court against Kejriwal. Yet, it is not waiting for the court’s decision. We want to tell ED — please respect the legal procedure,” Atishi said.

The case pertains to alleged corruption in formulating and executing the city government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Following a recommendation by Lt Governor V K Saxena, the CBI registered an FIR over alleged corruption which subsequently resulted in the money laundering probe.

The agencies have claimed that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and “undue favours” were extended to license holders.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

A Delhi court had on Saturday granted bail to

Kejriwal on two complaints

filed by the ED against him for skipping six of the

previous eight summons.

The matter would be heard next on April 22