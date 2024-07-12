‘ED has no proof against CM, AAP’

New Delhi: In a fiery press conference on Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National General Secretary (Organisation) Dr. Sandeep Pathak vehemently defended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against recent accusations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), labelling them as part of a politically motivated campaign orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Addressing media in New Delhi, Pathak asserted, “The ED does not have any evidence against party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and AAP,” dismissing the allegations as an attempt to malign Kejriwal and disrupt the governance of Delhi.

The charges stem from a recent 7th supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED, implicating Kejriwal and AAP in a purported liquor scam allegedly orchestrated by the BJP. Pathak pointed out that the PMLA Special Court’s order on June 20th rebuked the ED’s claims, stating, “The ED could neither prove money trail nor tell how and where money was spent in Goa.”

He criticised the ED’s methods, stating, “It is very clearly written in the court order that ED is working with mala fide intent,” suggesting bias in their investigation tactics. Pathak accused the ED of attempting to fabricate evidence to keep Kejriwal in jail, claiming, “ED is making fictional film to keep Kejriwal in jail and it is being directed in BJP office.”

Regarding the BJP’s motives, the AAP leader alleged, “The agenda of the BJP is clear that it has to stop the work of

Delhi by any means, harass our leaders and keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail.”

Responding to media queries, Pathak urged transparency in political operations, asserting that the ED’s actions were aimed at destabilising AAP’s governance and silencing opposition voices. He called for accountability within investigative agencies, highlighting discrepancies in the handling of similar cases involving BJP members.