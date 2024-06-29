ED files fresh chargesheet

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a fresh and the ninth chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case naming a person called Vinod Chauhan as an accused, official sources said. Chauhan was arrested by the federal agency in May as part of this investigation.

The sources said a fresh and the ninth prosecution complaint (chargesheet) was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here naming Vinod Chauhan. He was the 18th person to have been arrested by the ED in this case in which it has also taken into custody Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, his party colleague and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, K Kavitha and several liquor businessmen and others.