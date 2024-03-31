ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

New Delhi:The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its first chargesheet in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said on Saturday.



The about-8,000-page-long prosecution complaint, that includes 140 operational pages apart from annexures, was filed by the federal agency before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi on March 28, the sources told news agency.

The court has listed the matter for April 1 for taking cognisance of the chargesheet, they said.

Four individuals and a company have been named as the accused in the chargesheet -- former DJB chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, contractor Anil Kumar Agarwal, former NBCC general manager D K Mittal, one Tejinder Singh and NKG Infrastructure Limited. The agency has sought prosecution of these accused under the PMLA and informed that it might file supplementary complaints in the future.

The ED has alleged that bribe money generated from corruption in a contract issued by the DJB was “passed on” as election funds to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. The agency had also summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the case, but he did not depose before it.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in another money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the excise policy for the national capital. The agency had raided the premises of Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and treasurer N D Gupta, former DJB member Shalabh Kumar, chartered accountant Pankaj Mangal and some others as part of the probe in February.

An FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which accuses Arora of awarding a DJB contract to NKG Infrastructure Limited for a total cost of Rs 38 crore despite the fact that the company “did not meet” the technical eligibility criteria, is the basis of the ED case.

The ED arrested Arora and Agarwal in the case on January 31.

NKG Infrastructure Limited bagged the contract by submitting “forged” documents and Arora “was aware of the fact that the company does not meet the technical eligibility”, the agency has claimed.