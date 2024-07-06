ED conducts raids in multiple cities over DJB corruption case

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Delhi Zonal Office, conducted extensive search operations at various locations in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Hyderabad on July 3. The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a corruption case involving the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the augmentation and upgrade of 10 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).



The investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), GNCTD, New Delhi. The FIR accuses M/s Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd. and others of various offences under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act, 1988. The allegations involve a scam related to four tenders worth Rs. 1943 crore awarded for the STPs at Pappankala, Nilothi (Package 1), Najafgarh, Keshopur (Package 2), Coronation Pillar, Narela, Rohini (Package 3), and Kondli (Package 4).

According to the FIR, only three joint venture (JV) companies participated in all four tenders. Two JVs secured one tender each, while the third JV secured two tenders. The tendering conditions, including adopting IFAS technology, were allegedly made restrictive to favour certain entities. The initial cost estimate of Rs. 1546 crore was revised to Rs. 1943 crore during the tender process, and the contracts were awarded at inflated rates, causing a significant loss to the exchequer.

The ED investigation revealed that the four tenders worth Rs 1943 crore were awarded to three JVs, with two JVs participating in each tender. All three JVs used the same experience certificate from a Taiwan project, which the DJB accepted without verification. Subsequently, the work related to all four tenders was subcontracted to M/s Euroteck Environmental Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad. The revision of the tender costs from Rs 1546 crore to Rs 1943 crore without following due process or project reports.

During the search operations, the ED seized Rs 41 lakh in cash, various incriminating documents, and digital evidence. The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are expected.