ED, CBI compelling witnesses to provide false statements: AAP

New Delhi: AAP MP and senior leader Sanjay Singh in a press conference on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have been orchestrating a malicious campaign to defame Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and tarnish the image of the AAP. Singh asserted that top officials within the CBI and the ED have resorted to coercion and intimidation tactics, in the Delhi Excise Case, compelling witnesses to provide false statements.



According to the MP, CBI Director Sanjay Mishra and officers Bhanupriya and Anmol Sachan have been accused of subjecting witnesses to torture and threats in order to force them into writing fabricated statements. The AAP leader has also stated that the party possesses concrete evidence supporting these allegations, which will be presented to the nation at the appropriate time.

One of the key points raised by Singh is the inconsistency in the ED’s claims regarding the alleged scam. As per Singh, initially, the ED had estimated the scam to be worth Rs 100 crore, but later revised the amount to Rs 20-30 crore. However, when questioned in court to provide evidence, the ED surprisingly produced proof of a mere Rs 6 lakh. Singh added that over the last two days, the ED has been claiming that it has evidence of Rs 17 crore, is this an investigation or a comedy? Singh questioned, while highlighting that allegations of a liquor scam are false, and neither the CBI nor the ED has found any evidence in their investigation so far.

Singh, said, “The relentless agenda of the ED and the CBI has not been to conduct any investigation, but rather to implicate Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, tarnish their reputation, imprison their associates, and repress them. These agencies operate with complete disregard for evidence, facts, and a fair investigation. They are merely puppets dancing to the tunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with their only objective being to instill fear and extract false statements implicating Modi’s political rival, Arvind Kejriwal.

“We have already presented ample evidence substantiating these claims, and we will unveil even more very soon.”

He further explained, “We have evidence of the officer’s questionable conduct displayed during the investigation and the orchestration of this entire conspiracy. We have diligently collected all such witnesses’ accounts and supporting evidence, which we will soon present before the court. It is essential that these officers comprehend the gravity of their actions and the mounting evidence against them. These revelations have far-reaching implications for the integrity of the investigations and the credibility of the agencies.”

Singh also offered some advice to the ED and CBI officials, namely, Sanjay Mishra, Bhanupriya, and Anmol Sachan.

He noted how their positions as public servants, working for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), are prestigious and respected.

“Your communities and families take pride in your accomplishments. Is it worth sacrificing your integrity and participating in these heinous acts to further the agendas of a few?” he asked.