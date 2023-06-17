ED attaches Rs 45 cr assets of former NSG officer in money laundering case

New Delhi: Assets worth more than Rs 45 crore of a former NSG officer and his family members were attached in a case linked to alleged forgery of tender documents issued for undertaking civil works at the garrison of the ‘black cats’ commando force in Gurugram’s Manesar, the Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday.

A provisional order for attaching 52 movable and immovable properties worth a total Rs 45.20 crore under the anti-money laundering law has been issued against Praveen Yadav and his family members, the agency said in a statement.

Yadav had joined the National Security Guard (NSG) on deputation from the Border Security Force (BSF) and was posted as a team commander (equivalent to deputy commandant rank) at the garrison of the commando force located at Manesar in Gurugram, near Delhi, it said.

The alleged fraud in the name of giving NSG contracts came to the fore in January last year after the Gurugram Police arrested the NSG officer who was allegedly posing as an IPS officer working in the commando force, his wife Mamata Yadav, sister Rituraj, who was working as a manager in the Axis Bank sector 84 branch in Gurugram, and a few others, the ED said.