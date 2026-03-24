Eco survey cites rising per capita income, GSDP; CM says evidence of rapid growth

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2025–26 in the Assembly on the opening day of the Budget Session, stating that it reflects “the capital’s rapidly growing economy, robust infrastructure, and pro-people welfare policies.” She added that the government aims to make Delhi a “world-class, inclusive, equitable, and livable city.”



The survey estimates Delhi’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at Rs.13.27 lakh crore in 2025–26, registering a growth of 9.42 per cent at current prices. At constant prices, GSDP is projected at Rs.7.76 lakh crore, growing 8.53 per cent. The survey notes a steady growth trajectory in recent years, despite global and domestic challenges.

Per capita income is estimated at Rs.5,31,610, marking a 7.92 per cent increase over the previous year, and remains about 2.5 times higher than the national average. At constant prices, it is projected at Rs.3,05,433, reflecting a 7.09 per cent real increase.

Delhi’s economy continues to be service-driven, with the sector contributing 86.32 per cent to Gross State Value Added (GSVA), followed by the secondary sector at 12.88 per cent and the primary sector at 0.80 per cent. Trade, hotels and restaurants account for Rs.1.38 lakh crore, contributing 11.59 per cent to GSVA, maintaining a consistent share over the past 15 years.

A major highlight is the 145 per cent increase in capital expenditure, indicating a strong push towards infrastructure and asset creation. The fiscal deficit stands at Rs.13,703 crore, within the 3 per cent of GSDP limit, while Delhi continues to maintain a revenue surplus of Rs.9,661.31 crore (0.73 per cent of GSDP). Around 68.7 per cent of expenditure is financed through own tax revenue, with GST and VAT contributing over 71 per cent of collections. Tax revenue is expected to grow by 15.54 per cent. The total budget for 2025–26 is Rs.1 lakh crore, with Rs.59,300 crore allocated for schemes, programmes and projects, up by ₹20,300 crore from the previous year. Sector-wise allocations include transport (20 per cent), social security and welfare (17 per cent), water supply and sanitation (15 per cent), education (13 per cent) and

health (12 per cent).

The survey highlights improvements across sectors. In transport, electric buses increased from 2,150 in April 2025 to 4,338 in March 2026, while the Delhi Metro records an average daily ridership of about 67 lakh passengers. The total bus fleet stands at 6,100.

In water supply, 93.5 per cent households now have piped water access, with supply maintained at around 1,000 MGD daily. About 18.91 lakh consumers benefit from free lifeline water. The network spans 15,700 km pipelines and over 123 reservoirs.

In education, Delhi has 1,270 government and aided schools, accounting for 39.75 per cent enrolment. Pass percentages stood at 97.7 per cent (Class 10) and 98.3 per cent (Class 12). Seventy-five CM SHRI Schools have been launched under NEP 2020.

Healthcare infrastructure includes 40 major hospitals and over 700 health facilities, with beds increasing to 2.84 per 1,000 population. Social welfare schemes cover lakhs of beneficiaries, including 4.40 lakh senior citizens and 4.09 lakh women in distress.

On environment, ‘good’ air quality days increased from 159 in 2018 to 200 in 2025. Renewable energy capacity stands at 509 MW. Education Minister Ashish Sood said the survey shows Delhi is moving towards a “more robust, dynamic, and high-growth trajectory,” adding that “capital expenditure has witnessed an unprecedented increase of 145 per cent… showcasing the government’s clear intent and commitment towards development.”

The survey attributes growth to expansion of the digital economy, infrastructure investment, improved connectivity and policy-led formalisation, noting a shift “from announcements to execution” in governance.