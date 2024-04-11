EC orders crack down on anonymous political hoarding amid complaints

The Election Commission on Wednesday directed the clear labelling of printers and publishers on all printed campaign materials, including billboards, to promote transparency and accountability in electioneering.

This directive follows observations of anonymous billboards in areas managed by municipal bodies and a recent appeal from the Aam Aadmi Party to the Commission regarding this issue.

The Commission reiterated the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s guidelines to its affiliates, which allow political advertisements that support a party or candidate but ban those that oppose any party or candidate. Additionally, it is forbidden to use public funds for advertisements that publicise the ruling party or government.

The Commission emphasised that political ads must receive certification from the appointed authority before being displayed. It cited section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which requires the conspicuous inclusion of the printer’s and publisher’s details on election materials, a critical measure for overseeing campaign finance and assigning liability if the content violates the Model Code of Conduct or legal regulations.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar underscored the importance of combating misinformation, alongside financial and coercive influences, to ensure fair elections. He likened misinformation to a transient “bubble” that collapses upon contact.

The Commission’s new rule places responsibility on the shoulders of printers, publishers, and those renting out advertising spaces for political messages on outdoor media.EC orders crack down on anonymous political hoarding amid complaint