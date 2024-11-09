EC issues instruction to Delhi govt on transfer and posting of officers ahead of Assembly polls

New Delhi: With the Assembly polls in Delhi likely to be held sometime in February next year, the Election Commission has asked the NCT administration to transfer officers posted in their home districts, an exercise it holds ahead of conducting the elections.

In a letter to the Delhi chief secretary issued on Thursday, the Election Commission (EC) said, “The Commission has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with conduct of elections in an election going state or UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for considerably long period.”

The poll body noted the term of the legislative Assembly of Delhi ends on February 23, 2025 “and general election is due in the year 2025”.

The EC is mandated to hold the polls ahead of the end of the term of the House so that a new assembly is constituted before the term of the present House ends.

The poll authority clarified that the transfer orders in respect of officers or officials, who are engaged in the electoral rolls revision work during an election year will be implemented only after the final publication of the electoral rolls in consultation with the chief electoral officer concerned.

“The Chief Electoral Officer shall invariably be consulted while posting the persons in place of present incumbents who stand transferred as per the policy of the Commission A copy of each of the transfer orders issued under these directions shall be given to the Chief Electoral Officer without fail,” it said.

It is usual for the poll panel to issue instructions

related to transfers of officers ahead of Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.